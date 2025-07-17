Relief for Makhanda’s 2008 disaster victims

By Luvuyo Mjekula

Makhanda residents whose homes were destroyed by severe weather almost two decades ago are set to benefit from a government housing project.

Heavy rains and strong winds battered Makhanda in 2008, destroying homes and displacing many residents. More than 1000 were reportedly affected by the calamity.

Shortly after the disaster, Makana Municipality submitted a housing application to the Human Settlements Department.

Many years after the application, it has now come to light that it has been approved, and 150 RDP houses will be built in various wards in Makhanda as part of the Makana Disaster Housing Project.

At a site-handover ceremony in Extension 7 on Monday this week, government officials announced that the project would be carried out in phases – 60 houses will be built in phase one in the affected wards 6, 9, 10 and 11.

Vuyolwethu Nana, the Human Settlements Department project manager in Makana, explained the process leading up to the site-handover.

“The department heard the cry of the municipality after the disaster from long ago.”

He said GC Housing was hired as the contractor to build the structures, and the municipality hired an engineer for quality assurance. Every project has to have an engineer,” Nana said.

The contractor will need to engage with local contractors, because “we don’t want people from outside. We want internal people from Makana so that they are the ones who benefit from these opportunities from the projects.”

A total of 30 military veterans would also benefit from the project.

He said they aim to complete the project by March 2026.

Makana Local Economic Development director Natasha Khoahla said wards with many beneficiaries would be prioritised.

“They will start with the wards with many people – Ward 11 first, and then Extension 6, where they will build houses. The total number of houses to be built is 150, but they will start with a smaller number and then move to the other wards,” said Khoahla.

Small business owners, project steering committees, beneficiaries and ordinary residents attended the ceremony.

Makana mayor Yandiswa Vara, who led a team of councillors and officials, thanked the beneficiaries for their patience. However, she acknowledged some had given up on the promise of ever getting a house. “People had given up. That is the government for you. Government processes take long because of legislation and other factors.”

She stressed that the latest project must not be confused with recent disasters. “I want to make it clear that we are not here for last year’s disaster or one from 2019. We are here for a disaster from very long ago, before [the current administration]even came into the municipality.”

She said residents affected by recent disasters might start asking questions after the announcement of the current project. “This is a 2008 disaster. As beneficiaries, you will be shocked because you have had to wait for a long time.”

Vara urged contractors to build good-quality houses. “We don’t want houses that will develop cracks three months down the line. If you go to Eluxolweni and other places, RDP houses have cracks.”