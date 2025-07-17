MANDELA DAY: “They just need that helping hand”

By Laney van Wyk

“Get help and self-help.”

This simple yet powerful message embodies Dr Matolwandile Mtotywa’s principles for community transformation. A senior lecturer at Rhodes Business School, Mtotywa believes in seeking guidance while developing an entrepreneurial mindset. Both are rooted in education, which he sees as “the core and the future of the world.”

Dr Mtotywa’s journey from industry executive to academic has been shaped by the transformative power of community engagement. In Makhanda, where employment is centred around Rhodes University and the municipality, he’s discovered that “there are people within the community that have a lot to offer, they just need that helping hand”.

A recent tragedy deeply validated his commitment to service. “We had a big incident back at home, some of the houses burned down to the ground. The community came together to help, clean and support the family, which was ‘wow’. It touched me,” he recalls. This experience demonstrated the sense of togetherness that drew him to Makhanda, where he found a spirit of community and security stronger than anywhere else he’s experienced.

Through his work with the Vulindlela financial literacy program, which works with Rhodes University staff, he addresses real community challenges. He identifies peer pressure and “fear of missing out” as creating financial setbacks for young people, particularly those influenced by social media.

He says community members are under pressure to make quick money for survival, through gambling and similar strategies. “That is the big financial mistake they make – they lose money trying to make money.”

He is inspired by communities that actively change their children’s mindsets, encouraging sports participation to drive youth away from drugs and harmful influences. The motivation for his work derives from an old Xhosa saying: “Ndiga fundanga nje ndiyaba fundisa goxho abantwana bam.” [Regardless of my circumstances, I’ll ensure my children have a better academic future.] This spirit of generational improvement drives his belief that while an investment in education may be a long-term endeavour, “it pays off”.

Through programs addressing gender-based violence, the Alan Gray Foundation mentorship, and now Vulindlela, Mtotywa proceeds to build bridges between academic knowledge and community transformation.

“I believe that the efforts in managing and monitoring school children and helping them with facilitation and mentoring are creating the future for Makhanda and South Africa,” he says. This embodies Mandela’s vision of education as liberation, one financial lesson at a time.