Coaching course a boost for Makhanda football

By Chris Totobela

The Caf/Safa C licence coaching course recently came to a conclusion at Rhodes University in Makhanda.

Eleven local coaches joined others from parts of South Africa and the continent.

The course was facilitated by two top coaches, Jabulani Nkosi and Doleen Whitebooi.

Confederation of African Football (Caf) senior referees instructor, Geromini Piedt, conducted the last day of the course, which focused mainly on the laws of the game.

The training is part of the initiatives of local sporting institute, The New Year’s Cup, to improve the standard of local coaches and administrators.

The New Year’s Cup CEO Luyanda Papu was pleased with how the course went.

“History was made in Makhanda when this town hosted this course for the very first time and even attracted coaches not just all over the country, but even beyond the boarders of this country.

“We would like to thank Rhodes University, Sarah Baartman District Municipality for all their support. Next up will be the referees’ panel Level 5/6 course which will also be hosted here in Makhanda,” Papu stated.