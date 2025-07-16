The ongoing struggles of a blind family living in Makhanda

by Karabo Matalajoe

Xolani Matyedi and his family continue to endure harsh conditions that few would find liveable. Blind himself and living with his wife who is also blind and four young children aged 11, 8, 4 and 1 year and 3 months, Matyedi’s story is deeply shadowed by neglect and broken promises.

The Matyedi original home in Extension 6 (iLangelihle) was destroyed by heavy rains and strong winds. Matyedi reached out to local government officials including the ward councillor, the chief whip and the executive major Yandiswa Vara. “I lodged a complaint last year before the elections about the state of my house and I have been waiting for a response since then. The councillor said that this is like applying for an RDP house and it takes time.” The only thing that has followed since then is silence.

With no alternative, he moved his family into a rented house in Extension 7, but the conditions there are no better, possibly worse. Rain seeps into the home through the door and the roof. “The floors are always wet, we have tried putting something under the door to make sure rain does not get in but it does not help. The water even comes through the roof because there is no ceiling. It is so bad, we cannot even put a carpet on the floor but it makes no difference, we have to wait for the wind and rain to stop, because there’s nothing we can do.”

The impact on his health has been severe. “I even went to the hospital because I was suffering from hallucinations,” Xolani admits. “I can’t cope, and I tend to ignore most of the things due to the overwhelming stress they cause me.” Sleep has become a luxury he can’t afford, leaving him drained as he tries to support his family and care for his children.

Despite his situation, Matyedi continues to volunteer at the Upliving with Disability Movement, a local organisation that empowers people with disabilities through skills development like braille literacy and computer training. They also run a soup kitchen and garden project for the community and have previously partnered with the South African Library for the Blind.

Yet while Matyedi gives so much of himself to help others, his own pleas for assistance remain largely unanswered. He questions the value of paying rent for a space that offers so little shelter. He’s asked the landlord repeatedly to fix the doors and utilities, but nothing has changed. Now, more than anything, he is asking for someone to help secure a temporary shelter like a Wendy house for his family.

A space, however modest, where they can be safe and dry. His story highlights a painful truth: that in a democratic South Africa, where housing is a basic right, too many vulnerable families still fall through the cracks.