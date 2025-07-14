Riebeek City wins Makana LFA Premier League

By Chris Totobela

Riebeek City has won the 2024/25 Makana LFA Premier League title after a frustrating two-month wait.

The Riebeek East-based side secured a 4-2 aggregate victory against rivals Rhodes University despite losing 2-1 to the spirited varsity team at a packed JD Dlepu Stadium on Sunday.

City had hammered Rhodes 3-0 in the first leg of the title-deciding playoffs at the Great Field in May.

The conclusion of the season was, however, delayed for more than two months after City failed to avail a complete squad for the second leg clash.

To the frustration of club coaches and chairmen, it took Makana LFA administrators more than two months to settle the dispute.

When the controversy was finally resolved recently, the teams clashed in a humdinger at Makhanda’s JD Dlepu Stadium on Sunday.

The game started at a blistering pace, with Rhodes getting the first goal-scoring chance two minutes in. However, their centre forward shot narrowly wide at goal.

Rhodes controlled the midfield battle and created a lot of scoring chances, but failed to convert the opportunities into goals.

City’s defence stood firm, and the would-be champions caught Rhodes on transition, utilising the space behind their opponents’ left back. This allowed Lelethu Ngqina to run at their defence and unleash a thunderous shot that left the keeper with no chance, giving City a 1-0 lead.

The goal forced Rhodes to up the ante and their efforts paid off. With less than 10 minutes to the half-time interval, Lulama “Msetshi” Madlala pounced on a ball spilled by the opposing keeper and tapped home the equaliser. The teams went into the break locked at 1-1.

Rhodes made four changes at the start of the second half and the substitutes made an immediate impact, keeping City on the backfoot.

Their constant pressure paid dividends as they were awarded a penalty after one of their attackers was fouled in the box.

Lihle “Jola” Zozo scored the spot kick.

From then on it was all Rhodes and City’s goalminder Jason Bosch came up with no less than three match-winning saves as his team held on until the final whistle.

The game ended 2-1 to Rhodes, but City won 4-2 on aggregate.

City’s coach Luthando Peter was over the moon. “We knew it was not going to be an easy game and we also did not sit back and defend as we also wanted to win. They kept us under a lot of pressure in the second half but our boys did well. We wanted it more than them and we fought till the end.

“We now have to prepare for the regional league and we also need to beef up our squad here and there. We would like to thank our supporters who came all the way from Riebeek East and also Grocott’s Mail for always providing us this platform to express our views and concerns.”

Rhodes University’s head coach Thembelani “Bravo” Mzalazala congratulated City. “It was a tough game and we had numerous chances to score but we didn’t. Both teams came to play and it was a good football match for the fans. Congratulations to them and for the first time the officials handled the game very well. We will bounce back even stronger. Credit to my boys for the fighting spirit, but unfortunately it was not our day.

“Lastly I would like to thank Grocott’s Mail for the important role you play in our football, reporting without fear or favour and helping with the development of our local game. I hope to see you continuing with your good work next season.”

Once again, Makana LFA administrators who handed over the winners’ trophy and medals to the winning team on the day, declined to comment on the conclusion of a long and controversial season.