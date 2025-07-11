Makhanda boxers shine at national champs

By Chris Totobela

A number of Makhanda boxers travelled to the national championships in Gauteng last week with the Eastern Cape team and brought home the medals.

The local fighters did not disappoint as many of them stood on the podium to collect different medals as some of the country’s best in the business.

Lelethu Cunge, who went to the nationals as a replacement, had to dig very deep to overcome her KZN opponent in the final, as she explained to Grocott’s Mail. “It was very tough in that final as I fought against a tough opponent. I don’t think people expected much from me as I replaced a good boxer, but I told myself that I am good enough and it was time for me to shine.

“I think the body punches and right uppercut did the trick for me as my opponent was coming forward all the time. But that combination tamed her and I won the fight and was crowned the national champion.”

Cunge thanked all those who played a role in her boxing career. “I thank everyone who kept me in their prayers – my coaches, family, sparring partners, and would like to assure them that I will continue to play sport until I turn professional.”

Other gold medallists were Hlombelethu Sinxo, Esona Peter, Phila Tambo, all from Mfuzo Boxing Camp, and Ziphezihle Sikoli of Masibambane Boxing Club as well as Masibulele Sigwela, a local boy who fights for Modeme Boxing Club from Somerset East.

The only silver medallist was Asali Khwethani of Masibambane.

The following boxers collected bronze medals:

Azola Moses and Qhama Kilani of Rhodes University Boxing Club,

Khayelihle Prince of Masibambane Boxing Club,

Ilithalethu Matshotyana who dislocated a shoulder in her final bout

Sesihle Matebese of Edikeni for Fort Hare University

Sarah Baartman Boxing Organisation (Sababo) secretary Bongi Mbangeli, who travelled with the team to Gauteng, was pleased with the local boxers’ achievements. “I think our boxers did very well. I think Makhanda is blessed with great talent. We advised them not to leave anything to the judges and they did exactly that. I’m very happy for them.”

Simo “Mawawa” Ndyoko, a local coach from Mfuzo Boxing Camp congratulated the boxers. “This is a huge achievement for our boxers and it is a clear result of the hard work we put in everyday at training and that is why I’m not surprised at all.”