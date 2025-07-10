Nelson Mandela Day fun run donation drive

By Karabo Matalajoe

In the spirit of ‘Ubuntu’ and honouring the legacy of Nelson Mandela, Rhodes Sport and Grocott’s Mail, along with other sponsors, are set to host a 6.7 km Charity Run on Saturday, 19 July, at the Ally Weakley Great Field in Makhanda.

The event is set to raise donations of essential goods for three local organisations, the SPCA, Home of Joy and the Meals After School programme, all of which play a crucial role in the community of Makhanda.

Starting at 9 am, the run commemorates Mandela Day through a collective act of service and community service. It holds significance following the devastating fire that happened earlier this year, which destroyed the home of Limise Gagayi and subsequently Meals After School. The programme provided daily meals and academic support to dozens of local children before being torn apart.

This campaign also aims to assist Home of Joy, which is known for fostering many orphaned children within the community by providing them with a space to live and be taken care of, despite the circumstances of their livelihood.

The public is encouraged to bring specific items that cater to each organisation’s needs.

The SPCA: pet food (wet and dry), cat litter, blankets, collars and leashes, pet toys, along with milk and coffee for the support staff.

Home of Joy: Toiletries, children’s clothes and shoes, stationery, backpacks and tinned or non-perishable food items.

Meals After School: non-perishable food staples like rice, maise meal, canned goods, snack items for children, stationery packs like books, pens and pencils. It is also advisable to aid the organisation with building materials and labour to help them rebuild their home and kitchen facilities.

Mandela Day encourages individuals to dedicate 67 minutes to acts of kindness and services. This event aims to transform that spirit into a collective action.

Members of the community are invited to attend, participate and donate.