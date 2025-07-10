Makana Business and Residents Association welcomes a new chairperson

By Dideka Njemla

The newly appointed chairperson of the Makana Business and Residents’ Association, Markus Mostert, hails from Vryburg in the Northern Cape but has developed a deep admiration for Makhanda since arriving here in 1999.

As an individual involved in community work, Mostert speaks from experience when he explains that various groups and organisations have been established over the years, and have joined forces in an attempt to improve this town. “Many people are doing many things, such as fixing potholes and cleaning rivers,” he said. “The Makana Business and Residents’ Association aims to close the gap between what residents are doing.” As the association is an organisation that can litigate against the Makana Municipality, he said that “the most important role for the Makana Business and Residents Association is to hold the Makana council and Makana Municipality accountable to the residents for infrastructure, maintenance and service delivery.”

Recounting the history of his relationship with the city, Mostert said, “The Makana Business and Residents’ Association is the product of two organisations. It was first the Grahamstown Business Forum where I was quite involved. There was also a Grahamstown Residents’ Association, and both organisations collaborated and merged to form the Makana Business and Residents Association.”

Mostert has previously filled positions in some municipal areas, particularly Makana, Ndlambe and Ngqushuwa. He drew comparisons with Ndlambe Municipality, which is well-functioning and is also an ANC majority like Makana Municipality. “Yet they are functioning well and far better,” he said.

The association is open for all residents and businesses to join. According to Mostert, those interested can sign up on their website or Facebook page for a joining fee.

“The purpose of this organisation is to be the voice of businesses and residents. We are very keen to welcome and represent residents from all over Makana and areas in Makhanda.”