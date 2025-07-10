Klipfontein keeps Sedru flag flying high

By Chesley Daniels

Klipfontein United was the only Sedru club on the winning side this past weekend with a hard-fought 13-9 away victory over Paterson Lions.

Grahamstown Brumbies’ winger Rickus Billet executing a try-saving tackle on a United Barbarians’ player in Patensie on Saturday. Babaas beat Brumbies 40-37. Photo: Jerome Nelson

Trying Stars, Grahamstown Brumbies, St Marks Alicedale, Rosebuds and Kowie United all suffered defeats in their respective competitions.

SCORE EPRU GRAND CHALLENGE TOP 12

Trying Stars vs Joubertina United

The hosts Stars suffered a shocking 8-10 defeat to a defiant Joubertina United side who surprised everyone at the Wentzel Park Sports Ground, the home of Trying Stars.

Stars also lost to United in their first round outing in Joubertina. Stars remain in 8th position on the overall log and hard work lies ahead if they want to reach the semi finals.

Utd Barbarians vs Gtn Brumbies

The Makhanda side travelled to Patensie to take on the hosts Babaas in their second round fixture. Babaas claimed a 40-37 bonus-point win in a high scoring affair with 11 tries in total scored on the day.

This was also the second time Babaas defeated Brumbies this season, having claimed a 26-24 bonus point win at the Miki Yili Stadium in the first round. Brumbies remain in 7th position on the log and an uphill battle for them to reach the semis.

EPRU GRAND CHALLENGE BOTTOM 12

The Alicedale Sports Ground played host to a thrilling encounter between St Marks Alicedale and log leaders Suburban. The visitors clinched a hard-fought 29-22 bonus-point win in wet weather conditions. St Marks lost many scoring opportunities as Suburban took full advantage and put the home side under constant pressure.

Bulls remain in 9th position while Burbies extended their lead on top of the log.

EPRU ADAMS CUP

Paterson Lions vs Klipfontein United

In a Group A second round fixture played in Paterson on Saturday, it was the visitors who continued their good form and upset the hosts with a narrow 13-9 win.

Klipfontein extended their lead on top of the log as worthy log leaders and stunned Lions in their own den.

Malmaison Uts vs Rosebuds Alicedale

Rosebuds travelled to the Sundays’ River to take on the struggling Malmaison side who is 9th on the Group B log. But it was the home side who defeated the visitors against all odds and walkes away 52-37 bonus-point winners.

Rosebuds dropped to 7th position on the log and are eager to better their position in the second round.

LATEST LOGS

GRAND CHALLENGE TOP 12

1. Gardens – 45 (11)

2. PE Harlequins – 42 (11)

3. Progress – 34 (11)

4. Park – 33 (11)

5. Kruisfontein United – 31 (11)

6. Joubertina United – 31 (12)

7. Grahamstown Brumbies – 27 (11)

8. Trying Stars – 24 (11)

9. Star of Hope – 21 (11)

10. United Barbarians – 14 (10)

11. NMU Madibaz – 6 (2)

12. Despatch Oostelikes – 3 (11)

GRAND CHALLENGE BOTTOM 12

1. Suburban – 51 (12)

2. Born Fighters – 47 (12)

3. Helenvale United – 42 (12)

4. Middelburg Eagles – 36 (11)

5. Kareedouw Tigers – 36 (12)

6. Windvogel United – 34 (12)

7. Orlando Eagles – 30 (12)

8. Lily White Grahamstown – 23 (10)

9. St Marks Alicedale – 21 (12)

10. Aberdeen – 20 (12)

11. Adelaide Rangers – 14 (10)

12. Eastern PE – 9 (12)

EPRU ADAMS CUP GROUP A

1. Klipfontein United – 41 (10)

2. Booysens Pride – 39 (10)

3. Thistles – 36 (9)

4. Gelvan Wallabies – 36 (10)

5. Steytlerville Barbarians – 24 (9)

6. Peterson Lions – 22 (9)

7. St Marks PE – 20 (10)

8. Glen Roses – 15 (10)

9. Algoa Park – 8 (9)

10. Valencia Barbarians – 6 (10)

EPRU ADAMS CUP GROUP B

1. Enon United – 48 (10)

2. Alderonians – 29 (8)

3. Excelsior Uitenhage – 28 (8)

4. Evergreens Uitenhage – 23 (7)

5. BD Blues – 17 (7)

6. Malmaision United – 12 (8)

7. Rosebuds Alicedale – 11 (8)

8. Kabah United – 8 (8)

9. Swallows Uitenhage – 7 (7)

10. Kowie United – 0 (2)

EPRU ADAMS CUP GROUP D

1. Hampshire – 26 (8)

2. Swallows Grahamstown – 23 (6)

3. Karoo Springbokke – 23 (8)

4. Excelsior Middelburg – 23 (7)

5. Newtown Wolves – 16 (6)

6. Wailers – 15 (7)

7. Old Collegians Grahamstown – 9 (6)

8. Red Lions – 7 (8)