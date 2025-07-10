Fears mount as body believed to be Lekay is recovered

By Karabo Matalajoe

Fulufhelo “Lekay” Munzhelele, who went swimming in Port Alfred on 27 June with friends, got caught in waves at East Beach.

This tragic loss of the young Rhodes University student has left the academic community in shock.

His friends could swim back to shore and make it to safety; however, he didn’t make it back with them. He was declared missing on 27 June.

During the early hours of Saturday morning, 5 July, a body was discovered in the Kowie River in Port Alfred. The recovery was led by the South African Police Service Search and Rescue Unit with the assistance of the National Sea Rescue Institute.

Although the body has not yet been identified, the authorities believe that it could be that of the missing student, Munzhelele. A formal identification process is underway as the Munzhelele family is reportedly en route to Makhanda from Limpopo, Musina, to assist.

Police spokesperson Captain Marius McCathy confirmed the recovery and stated that further details will be communicated once the identification is complete. The cause of the death has not yet been disclosed.

Rhodes University has not released an official statement regarding the discovery.

The news has sent shockwaves through the student community. His disappearance sparked a wave of concern amongst the students, and they shared information widely on social media platforms.

However, the SAPS has urged members of the public to refrain from speculation and to give the family space during this difficult time.

This is a developing story.