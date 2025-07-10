Celebrate Mandela’s legacy with 67 minutes of giving

By Ntombekhaya Busuku

In celebration of the upcoming birthday of the late and former president of South Africa, Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela, Grahamstown Properties is continuing its campaign to collect blankets to donate to the less fortunate.

“We have managed to collect about 80 blankets so fair,” said Jillian Tyson.

Tyson also said they have hopes of receiving more donation from the generous community of Makhanda.

“We want to collect at least 300 blankets” said Tyson.

Grahamstown Properties is calling on the Makhanda community to support this blanket donation campaign to keep the less fortunate warm during this brutal winter.