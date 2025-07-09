Crunch game for Makana LFA Premier League

By Chris Totobela

A dispute that delayed the conclusion of the Makana LFA Premier League season and frustrated football coaches for more than two months appears to have been resolved.

Makana LFA administrators have set a date for the deciding play-off second leg match between Rhodes University and Riebeek City.

In correspondence seen by Grocott’s Mail, the Makana LFA has instructed both teams to play the game this Sunday, 13 July, at JD Dlepu Stadium at 2pm.

This follows a long wait that led to club chairmen and coaches taking the matter into their own hands after the local governing body failed to come up with a decision for more than two months.

Top local coach, Thembelani “Bravo” Mzalazala, who is currently the highest qualified coach in Makhanda with a CAF/Safa B licence, was disappointed with how the matter has been handled and unhappy about the short time they have to prepare for the all-important clash. “Most of our squad members are still on holiday and are slowly returning and I might have a full squad by Wednesday, and that will give me a day-and-a-half or at least two days to work with the team. This is the most important game of their careers but the LFA has given us only two days to prepare for it. This shows what I have been telling you in all our interviews that local football lacks leadership.

“We are not asking for any favours here, but we want leaders to be brave and lead our football into the right direction, which is not what is happening at the moment. How can you take more than two months to take a decision on this matter and you still have the nerve to dictate to us and force us to play an important game without proper and adequate preparations?”

Mzalazala went on to confirm that his team would honour the fixture. “We will go out there and play this game even though we are not fully prepared, but my boys will give their all and whoever wins, as long as this matter is put to rest. Makhanda people need to wake up and realise that these people that are supposed to lead our football are failing us and are slowly destroying local football.”

He said his return to Makhanda was to also help local football improve and have a local team in the ABC Motsepe League. “And we have done that. I complained about the refereeing department and it was fixed and now the only thing that needs to be fixed is leadership as we don’t have any leadership in our football.”

Meanwhile, Riebeek City head coach Luthando Peter said his boys were more than ready for the game. “We have prepared well for this game as we have been waiting for this to happen. Our leaders took too long to take a decision even though the rules were there and it is not a surprise to see them ordering us to replay this game.

“Our boys are physically, mentally and spiritually ready for this game and we will show football people that it was not by fluke that we defeated Rhodes by three goals in the first leg. Our boys know exactly what is at stake and have been waiting for this opportunity to play in the regional league for a long time.”

Peter said although he was disappointed with the saga unfolding behind the scenes, he would rather focus on the important game. “All I wish for now is for the LFA to provide us with good and honest match officials who won’t be biased on the day as we have seen how bad officiating has been this past season.”

Grocott’s Mail’s attempts to obtain comment from the association have been unsuccessful thus far.

However, the battle lines have been drawn and football lovers will finally get their wish of having a local champion that will represent Makhanda in the Hollywood Bets Regional League.

Some top local football personalities have described the current football situation as a disgrace and have vowed to stand up and fight for local football to return to its original state on and off the field.