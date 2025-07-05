SA Confidential takes the 48-hour challenge prize

By Andile Mbesa

A major highlight of the Eastern Cape Film Expo was the 48-hour film challenge, which featured a lineup of screenings at the Olive Schreiner Auditorium. The challenge required teams to write, shoot, and edit a short film over a single weekend, incorporating a specific genre, character, prop, and line of dialogue provided to them.

The short film SA Confidential made by Home Ground Productions based in East London, emerged as the standout success of the event. His team not only won the R50 000 grand prize but also secured the award for best storyline. This win qualifies them to compete in the international version of the 48-hour film challenge.

Sihle Dlova, Home Ground director, said: “It was an overwhelming satisfaction. We put all that work in and it came to something you can showcase to other people.” Dlova, Quan Matzke, Elona Mginqi and Babini Ntloko together represent the collective Eastern Cape Film Institute.

The expo featured a panel of industry heavyweights, including representatives from Multichoice and the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), who shared their expertise with attendees. The event also drew significant government support, with speakers including the Eastern Cape Development Corporation (ECDC) CEO, Ayanda Wakaba and Nonkqubela Pieters, the MEC for Rural Development and Agrarian Reform.

In her address, Pieters celebrated local success stories like Knuckle City and Gqeberha: The Empire, inspiring local filmmakers and affirming the government’s commitment to making the Eastern Cape the heart of South African filmmaking. She also announced plans for further investment in the sector over the next three years.

The expo concluded in style with a glamorous awards ceremony at the Monument on Friday.

The event is a vibrant platform for local filmmakers, marked by insightful panels, the 48-hour challenge and a clear commitment from the Eastern Cape government to bolster the region’s film industry. It’s proving to be a crucial event at the Festival, giving local talent a platform to learn, forge meaningful connections, and be inspired.