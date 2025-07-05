Imbumba Yeemboni’s kasi tour honours local history

Ekasi Tour, Event

Venue: eGazini

Date: 3 July, 12:30

Review

By Aphiwe Ngowapi

“You have improved from last year’s tour, because you welcomed us before the tour,” said Wanda Makeleni from EMC Midlands College, capturing the sentiment of many participants who experienced this year’s reimagined heritage tour.

The Non-Profit Company (NPC), Imbumba Yeemboni, behind the initiative demonstrated clear growth in their approach, establishing a more polished and welcoming atmosphere from the outset. Their enhanced branding was evident throughout the experience, with complimentary drinks, food and proper guest reception setting a professional tone that distinguished this year’s offering from previous iterations.

Breaking from tradition, the tour adopted a fresh route that bypassed some familiar historical sites in favour of new discoveries. This strategic shift proved particularly effective when the group reached Mount Zion, where the experience transformed into something unexpectedly theatrical. Poet Bhodl’ingqaka awaited participants at the summit, delivering stirring praise poetry and mountain lamentations against the backdrop of a carefully orchestrated fire display, creating a memorable fusion of performance and place.

The event’s success was evident in its impressive attendance figures, with participants travelling from across the region and beyond Makhanda’s borders. Two buses and a Quantum transported the diverse audience, which included notable figures such as board members Madeleine Schoeman and Professor Pedro Tabensky from Imbumba Yeemboni, alongside representatives from the Kagiso Trust funders, and municipal officials from the Local Economic Development (LED) office.

The organisers’ commitment to youth empowerment was particularly noteworthy, with high school students serving as volunteers throughout the experience. This decision reinforced the tour’s emphasis on creating safe, inclusive spaces for young people while providing valuable experiential learning opportunities.

Operating entirely through self-funding via ticket sales, the NPC demonstrated impressive resourcefulness in delivering a quality cultural experience. Their ambitions extend beyond the current model, with plans to integrate into the National Arts Festival programme next year to access broader audiences and enhanced visibility.

This evolution from grassroots cultural initiative to potential festival programming represents the kind of organic growth that strengthens Makhanda’s cultural ecosystem. The tour’s success suggests a sustainable model for community-driven heritage experiences that honour local history while embracing innovative presentation methods.