Before the curtains close: come to the Black Power Station

Collaboration Day, Event

Venue: The Black Power Station

Next performance: 6 July 13:00

Preview

By: Sayuri Persotham

While the atmospheric highs of the National Arts Festival (NAF) are beginning to subside, The Black Power Station (TBPS) presses on, so catch the last of the cultural afterglow before your journey back into normality. In the cozily decorated space, inspired by the underground arts scene, TBPS strives to keep the Festival spirit alive. Wooden panelling and stacked bookcases are bathed in soft hues of yellow and pink, almost reminiscent of your grandfather’s sitting room – a hub of culture and love bound by threads of local artistry. The reality that TBPS will soon become Makhanda’s old power station once more sits heavily in our hearts. Inevitable tears are shed as the annual festivities draw to a close. But not just yet…

According to the programme, TBPS Collaboration Day, hosted on the final day of the Festival, promises “a chance to reflect on the festival’s highlights, share stories, and dream about what the future holds – leaving everyone inspired and ready to embark on new artistic journeys.” The intention behind this event is a final assemblage of art and creativity – to bring together artists of all mediums, showcasing their work in the penultimate gathering. Discover new talent amid pop-up exhibitions, local culinary flavours, and a musical interlude, or two. Or, simply stand next to the fire and immerse yourself in the cultural richness of TBPS. From established artists to breakout performers – celebrate the best of visual and performative artistry in a final Festival overview. Recapture the soul-rendering joy of Makhanda’s vibrant arts scene. All under one roof, before we part ways.

In this closing event, we allow ourselves to relinquish the structure and rigidity of the NAF line up. Toss that Festival guide to the wind – there are no time constraints, no scheduled performers. We celebrate through the sunset and long into the night with airs of carefree grace. Bring nothing but yourself, and find solace in the passionate outcries of the artists themselves. TBPS offers an opportunity to step outside your comfort zone, to forge post-Fest plans, and most of all, to keep the Festival lights burning bright for just a bit longer.