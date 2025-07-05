A journey of manhood without a map

Mqambi weNyembezi Vuka, Theatre

Venue: Rehearsal Room, Monument Building

Review

By Zoliswa Mdawini

How does it feel to grow up without a father? For some, this question might not matter. But for those who have walked that path, it brings up deep pain and confusion, especially for young boys trying to become men without a role model. The Xhosa play Mqambi weNyembezi Vuka brings this reality to life in a powerful and emotional way.

The story follows a young boy whose father left home to be a soldier. When he returned 20 years later, he acted as if nothing had changed, claiming he still had a home, a wife, and a son. But the son, now a man filled with anger and questions, wants to know why his father left and never returned when they needed him most.

What makes the story even more painful is that the boy had to go through Ulwaluko – traditional initiation into manhood – without his father’s guidance, facing all the rituals on his own. While his mother was there, doing her best to support him, there are some things only a father can teach.

The play highlights the deep spiritual connection African families have with their ancestors and God. When the boy felt lost and broken, he turned to both for guidance. The ancestors played a decisive role in the story, reminding the audience about the importance of tradition, culture, and a belief in things greater than ourselves.

The atmosphere of the play is unforgettable and the audience is kept on edge. The lighting and sound create a feeling of absolute fear and sadness. Some scenes are so intense you feel like you are living them. The music, acting, and rituals reflect the true spirit of ubukhwetha and Xhosa tradition.

The play’s writer, Lukho Noyila, said “I used my experience as a guidance tool to build this play.” He added that “I also had an experience of not having a father and going through rites of passage without guidance.” This brought depth and truth to the story while every actor fully became their character, making the story even more powerful.

One of the most moving moments in the play was the repeated calling of “Mama, Mama, Mama.” The black clothing worn by the women and the choreographed emotions showed the pain and strength that mothers carry. They are the ones who hold families together and keep traditions alive, especially during challenging times like mourning.

Amahle Nzama, who played the role of the mother, said, “The role of a woman in this play speaks to feminine sacrifice and how women can sacrifice their own lives for the sake of family building or love as a motif.”

For Noyila, telling this story was about more than just theatre. It was about giving a voice to those who have lived through the pain of broken homes, lost traditions, and silent struggles. “These often stem from the decline of traditional rites that leaves young people without guidance, and the increased burden on women who step in to support their families.”