13 questions before you go…

Was this your first festival? How many times have you been? And why do you keep coming back?

This is my first time at the National Arts Festival.

This is not my first time, I always come as I am local.

This is my fourth time coming to the NAF, I keep coming back because I like festival and it’s the most artistic festival in South Africa.

What (show) made you laugh?

Preacher is the show that made me laugh, it’s about a corrupt preacher.

What (show) made you cry?

Captured in Silence made me cry, it is an emotional show of a girl who was forced to marry an old man.

Did you buy anything? Was it affordable? Was it exciting?

I bought jackets since I am leaving and it’s raining and they were very affordable. It was exciting because they are nice and cheap and there’s variety to choose from.

I bought a lot this festival, I bought props and jackets, they were very affordable.

I haven’t bought anything, I’m still looking for something to buy.

Did you meet a donkey?

I didn’t meet any donkeys.

I haven’t seen a donkey yet this time.

Describe NAF in three words

Fun, exciting and entertaining.

Community, learning curve, networking.

Opportunities, community, great.

Cold, inviting, nice.

Disorganised, busy and different.

If you ran the festival what would you do differently?

Have collaborations among the artists, especially if they are using the same venues then they can maybe share equipment to save costs.

Have artists busking and performing outside in the streets to keep them alive.

Have an open music stage and more choirs.

Where did you go for beer?

Rat and Parrot is the place to be for beer and a good time since there was no beer tent. It was always full of lively people to drink some beer with.

Best food?

The Chinese stall, the donuts, the pizza, hot pot from Pothole and Donkey and a plate sold at the Church Square.

How was your accommodation?

I’ve been in between three or four places since I have been here, but it was mainly due to funding and I had to crowd-surf to accommodate my cast and myself. Some of these places have been bad, that’s why I couldn’t stay long.

If NAF was an animal, what colour would its socks be?

I’d say grey, because it’s not bad but it is not the same as the previous years.

It used to be white, but now it is brown, like muddy brown.

Orange, bright and beautiful because of the people I have met so far, and it is nice to meet new people.

Favourite ride at the funfair?

I have been admiring the Ferris wheel for the longest time.

I loved the disco dance, I just felt my inner child very happy.

I arrived today after two years, so I haven’t had time to check it out.

Would you recommend NAF to someone who’s never been?

I would say that NAF is definitely an experience. As someone who’s lived here for 12 years, I kind of feel like it stays the same and nothing really changes. But I think for someone who hasn’t experienced it culturally, it’s a really big culture difference, diversity, and yes, I think I would recommend it.

I would recommend them to come because NAF offers variety of entertainment. People get to experience theatre shows, games, different cultural food, diverse range of music, toys, and they might also like a few things and buy them.

I would recommend it because it’s chilled vibes. You get to experience a lot of things, understand other cultures and meet different people.

I always recommend it to people because it’s one of the biggest festivals you get to experience every type of art.

Compiled by Karabo Matalajoe, Nomfundo Mbatha, Siyamthanda Mnyiwana and Sindisiwe Tshona.