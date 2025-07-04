Milky way man

Creator of the smallest milky way you will ever find, John Smit resurrects dead proteas. Giving them a new life, transforming them into small diamond dust grand swirls. “There is a story that goes with it. When the flower and magnet combine, it grows a stem and turns into a galaxy,” he said. When Smit isn’t spinning his infinite creations, he is juggling multicoloured juggling clubs, bringing smiles to the Village Green visitors. Words: Ndalo Mbombo Photo: Dideka Njemla