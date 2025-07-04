Amplifying marginalised voices through theatre and music

Born today-yesterday, Theatre

Venue: Rehearsal Room

Next performance: Saturday 5 July 16:00

Interview

By Sindisiwe Tshona

The multi-talented artist, writer, director, producer, and composer Siyabulela Avela Qwalela’s show Born Today-Yesterday has returned to the NAF for a second year running. Qwalela’s work is deeply rooted in storytelling that offers a platform to the voices of communities frequently silenced. From his days as a young artist to his current focus on research-driven narratives, Qwalela’s journey reflects a commitment to exploring untold black experiences and fostering unity within South Africa’s youth.

“I’ve been an artist since my youth. Writing came as a skill that I had to express my feelings on paper. It grew into scriptwriting, poems, short stories, and so forth. After tertiary I focused on research. I had to do research of my thoughts and also things that I think would be portrayed through me, like things that I feel in my heart. And I also do research on the people who have written about those things and I produce them on stage,” he said.

Qwalela’s work has evolved over time and continues to capture the emotions, aspirations, and struggles of black communities. “My storyline is always based on finding the voice of the marginalised people, which is mostly black people, to portray their feelings to the stage.” he said.

Qwalela believes that the younger generation must define its mission, building on the foundations laid by previous freedom fighters. He stresses the need for unity, education, and economic empowerment as tools for progress.

For Qwalela, theatre and music are powerful mediums for communication and healing. They shape language, emotions, and cultural identity, offering solace and understanding to audiences.

While acknowledging the sacrifices of the older generation, Qwalela calls for strategic economic empowerment among today’s youth. He highlights the need for community cohesion and shared goals to overcome divisions.