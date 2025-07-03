What it means to be a man

PASSAGE: A BOY’S JOURNEY TO MANHOOD: THEATRE

Venue: Centenary Hall, St Andrew’s

Next performance: Friday 4 July, 18:00

Review

By Dideka Njemla

The strong image of amethyst projections flickering through sheer, draped curtains created a striking ambience. The pounding of an African drum began to create a different sensory experience. Because of the play’s title, I anticipated a clichéd tale of ulwaluko. However, this diverse and multilingual theatre production unfolded layers of stigmas that men face.

The lights dimmed. “I stand alone,” shouted a character. Shouting this statement repeatedly, each time with harsher tones than the previous, he began explaining how he had never felt love before and how he considered himself a creator of whatever he puts his mind to.

A harmonious voice echoed from afar as the lonely ‘dog’ on stage barked with rage. Soon after, it transitioned into a young Xhosa man wearing igaba, the personification of a young Xhosa man called Lonwabo confronting the expectation of traditional masculinity.

A second character, Anthony Mxolisi Bosman, portrays a man who grapples with the pressure to conform to societal standards as he experiences a heritage and geographic dissonance. And remember the harmonious voice? Sisco, a third character, is a talented singer who allows his creativity to speak for him. Doesn’t use many words.

A total of five characters embodied various facets of adversity during their stay at a mental institution. The production carried emotional depth, requiring one to pay careful attention to detail, such as the setting, costumes and the characters. It focused on cultural differences, identity, friendship and sexual orientation, with a notable integration of mental health awareness and self-acceptance.