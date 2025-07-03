‘This time next year I’ll have something on the table’

By Andile Mbesa

The Joza Youth Hub buzzed with aspiring filmmakers on Wednesday for the opening of the third annual Eastern Cape Film Expo. The event, running from 2 to 4 July offers a vital platform for local talent to connect with industry leaders and funding opportunities.

Entrance to the three-day expo is free, a result of a major collaboration between the Eastern Cape Development Corporation (ECDC), the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), Multichoice, the Eastern Cape Provincial Arts and Culture Council (ECPAC), the National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF), and the National Arts Festival.

A key focus of the event is fostering the next generation of filmmakers to boost the provincial economy. Representatives from the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) were present to detail a youth-focused filmmaking funding programme with a total budget of R1 billion.

The expo showcased seasoned local talent who have successfully navigated the industry. Award-winning filmmaker Luzuko Dilima of New Brighton Entertainment, who began his career in the Eastern Cape, gave a detailed presentation on the journey from concept to post-production.

Veteran filmmaker Nceba Mqolomba, with over 20 years in the industry, shared his personal story of overcoming challenges to inspire the youth he is passionate about uplifting. His short film, Zania, part of his latest project titled EC Skills 10, was also screened at the event.

While the expo aims to create access to opportunities, ECDC event organiser Yolisa Koyo highlighted a persistent challenge: “Instead of using the platform to grow, they use this opportunity to express their frustration on how entities allocate funding. “They don’t use this opportunity to network as much as they can.”

For many attendees, however, the event provided clear direction. “I gained clarity on industry penetration and available funding opportunities,” said Nolwake Yvonne Sewelo, an aspiring filmmaker at the expo, “Now I know what offices to go to. I can go back to my community with this knowledge, and by this time next year, I’ll have something on the table!”