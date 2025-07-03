There is always support

Dusk to Dawn: Dance & Physical Theatre

Venue: PJ’S

Review

By Ntombekhaya Busuku

Dusk to Dawn is a creepy, powerful and profoundly touching piece produced by Jozi Dance company, and co-choreographed by acclaimed artists Jayd Swart and Phume Sikhakhane. The performance marries ballet and contemporary dance to confront the traumatic impact of gender-based violence.

The performance opened with a man dragging what appeared to be a dead body with a rope. From that moment I felt cold and at the same time curiosity held my breath. The lighting, the attire — particularly the veil — and the soundscapes were just a brilliant artwork because they set a mood for each event that was being portrayed.

My favourite scene was when one of the dancers was sitting in the darkness, hearing voices in her head, tearing her clothes and the she started to cry. I think that scene resonated with me a lot, because I know how it feels to be in a dark place and feeling like you’re all alone. No one is coming to save you from your demons, and you end up giving in to temptations to harm yourself. The act of tearing clothes and stripping naked, felt like someone who is so overwhelmed with grief and that need to be free, but no one is saving her from that dark place. After watching that part of the show, I felt free and seen because it became clear that the piece was trying to communicate to people in dark places that they are seen and that there is always help waiting for them.

The essence of Dusk to Dawn lie in its powerful voice for the voiceless. The piece is a symbolic journey through lived experiences of those impacted by GBV. For example, there was a moment where one of the dancers was embodying a victim who kept on trying to leave a toxic relationship, but she kept on coming back to the same place that is hurting her. And this was a clear depiction of how women in abusive relationships are fighting hard for their freedom but, because they have been manipulated into thinking they can’t live without their abuser, they keep coming back. That was an eye opener to society who shouldn’t judge people who stay in toxic situations when they don’t know how much the trapped try to break free. The piece moved between moments of vulnerability, resistance, pain, and hope, reflecting the emotions of those whose stories often remain hidden in the shadows.

The dance moves were very intimate, the faces of dancers portraying victims filled with pain and with tears rolling. This suggested to the audience that we should look beneath what we see because what might be seen (such as a couple) in society might not be the correct reflection of those private lives. The striking contrast of light and dark, veiled in symbolism, resonated deeply. The darkness seemed to embody the essence of ‘Dusk’, where victims often find themselves suppressed in silence, isolation, and pain, hidden from the world. Conversely, the white light represented ‘Dawn’, a beacon of hope, where the veil of suffering lifts, and the possibility of breaking free from the cycle of misery becomes real.