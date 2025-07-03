Is the Fiddlers Green FunFair Fun4U?

Fun4U Funfair

Venue: Fiddlers Green

By Sayuri Persotham

Fiddlers Green Fun4u FunFair is a fan-favourite for children amid the usual festival fare. A travelling amusement park, Fun4U promises a classic funfair experience, complete with rides, ice cream, and other novelties. Admittedly, the fields appeared slightly lackluster, with a modest smattering of rides and tents across the green. Still, the fair was reasonably bustling earlier this week, with parents and their young ones all enjoying quality time in the sun.

Be warned — you may need to bust open the piggy bank for this one. Can you really put a price on childhood memories, though?

From swings to teacups, the fair attempts to cater to its younger audiences, including tots, teens, and in-betweens. Brothers Cameron, Mason, and Riley Brown buzz eagerly about their rides of choice while standing in line to purchase tokens. Those gleeful little faces explain the fair’s annual presence, solidifying it as a NAF rite of passage.

“The funfair is always a number one attraction for my kids, who are currently on holiday,” says parent Ralph Swartz. Gesturing to his son, he laughs, “I’m always buying something new, but the fair only happens once a year.” Like most parents, he gives in with fond reluctance to the indulgent festival spirit.

Older children and business owners are significantly harder to please and many hope to see a larger fair in the coming years, with additional equipment and entertainment. Long-time businesswoman Dazina Daniels said, “It really isn’t the same as it used to be. Business has declined over the last few years.”

Meanwhile, visiting adolescents expressed a vehement need for a wider range of food and drink options. What seems like a simple supply-demand issue actually reflects deeper concerns. NAF coordinators cite imminent “rising operational costs and a significant scaling-down to ensure the festival’s sustainability”. The funfair has suffered the obvious impacts of today’s financial climate, but who hasn’t?