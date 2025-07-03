Fassie flows along his own path

Jazz, Robin Fassie (RESURGENCE: pt.1 RESTRAINT)

Venue: DSG Hall

Interview

By Sinesipho Habana

Trumpeter Robin Fassie captured the audience’s attention with his innovative performance titled “Resurgence Pt. 1: Restraint.” As the nephew of the legendary Brenda Fassie, Robin has emerged from the shadows of musical royalty to carve his own path in the vibrant South African jazz scene.

Having studied jazz at the University of Cape Town and the Grieg Academy in Norway, Fassie brings a unique perspective to his music. His latest work explores the concept of “flow”, emphasising the balance between improvisation and control. “We need to have some type of control, otherwise we’re just going to flow all over the place with no intention,” he explained during an interview with Cue. This philosophy allows him to create a deeper connection with both the music and the audience.

Fassie reflected on the significance of Festival as a platform for nurturing young jazz talent, noting the absence of jazz legends like the late Feya Faku and Louis Moholo. “We’re now having to take over that role,” he said, underscoring his commitment to carrying the torch for future generations of musicians.

Fellow artist Vimbs Mavimbs agrees. “It’s exciting to see a new generation of jazz musicians emerging,” he said.

For Fassie, maintaining restraint while still delivering an engaging experience is one challenge. “Throughout the entire set, I was trying to play with a lot of restraint, this is a journey and a path that I’m happy to take,” he said.

As he prepares for his upcoming album, which features a Swiss-Norwegian band and collaborations with renowned artists, Fassie’s dedication to his craft and his exploration of new musical landscapes promise to make a lasting impact on the jazz community.

Production Credits:

Robin Fassie (trumpet), Keenan Ahrends (guitar), Vimbs Mavimbs (bass), Lungile Kunene (drums), Gontse Makhene (percussion) & Muneyi (vocals).