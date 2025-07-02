Wamkelwa – Ithongo Malibuye: Echoes of Embo, Music

Venue: The Black Power Station

Date: 30 June 2025

Review

Aphiwe Ngowapi

“I watch four shows every day, but this is the only one that made me cry,” said Sheryl McDonald, an audience member visiting from the USA.

Wamkelwa’s Ithongo Malibuye: Echoes of Embo is a musical show that celebrates African culture and inspires black excellence through African music. This Afro-centric musical experience uplifts and explores African culture, spirituality, and identity by looking at how old traditions and modern life connect. By embracing and honouring African culture, she encourages her audience to reconnect with their heritage and strive for excellence.

The venue was filled to its maximum, with a combination of international and local audience. The audience sang along, clapped their hands and gave the band, Wamkelwa Namanyange, a standing ovation.

Wamkelwa Namanyange is comprised of Wamkelwa Nkone (lead vocals, guitar and percussion), Sibongile Tsoni (vocals and uhadi bow), and Mbulelo Mriba (vocals and percussion). The trio work together fluidly, and the passion they have for their craft is apparent through their facial expressions and the murmur throughout the performance.



The echoes and sounds of the djembe drum, tambourine, and uhadi transported me on a spiritual journey. When their music swells, the lyrics become secondary; the sounds and beats convey a rich, emotive quality. This makes their performance not only accessible to a diverse audience but also immersive and beneficial.

The venue was ideally located; it is in a quiet, secluded setting on the outskirts of town, creating a sense of peace. The Black Power Station in Makhanda is known for being community-oriented and having an interest in the upliftment and excellence of Black people. It centres art and literature. This served as a fitting pair to the intentions of Wamkelwa Namanyange. The performance was so captivating that it felt brief, and kept the audience wanting more.