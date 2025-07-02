Talent, or is it AI?

The Talent

Preview interview

Venue:B2 Arena

First perfomance: 20.00-21.00

By Thuelihle Mathonsi

The premiere of The Talent, a show that dives into the enduring legacy and evolving future of the human voice. A production, brought to life by producer Sarah Warden and co-directed by Deborah Pearson and James Stenhouse and a performance by Gemma Paintin. This will be the first show of this interesting piece that promises to divulge the power of the human voice, battling for it’s place in an era of the 6th industrial revolution.

The Talent explores the impact and future trajectory of the human voice in a world increasingly dominated by Artificial Intelligence and advanced technological uses of sound. The initial spark for this unique piece came from co-creator Deborah Pearson, a voice actor herself, who was interested in exploring the concept of a person in a sound booth. This idea resonated with collaborators Stenhouse and Paintin as they had also dabbled with the idea and though of something similar.

The Talent promises to be a visually engaging experience transforming even a small space into a captivating environment, while also a tremendous treat to the ears with the play of voices. The audience is assured to not only a experience something different, but will be whisked on a memorable journey that will also spark conversations about our relationship with technology and the place of the human voice.