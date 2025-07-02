Men’s mental health takes centre stage at ‘Ingcambu Vol2: Mental Health Awareness’

Ingcambu Vol2: Mental Health Awareness, Theatre Dance Production

Venue: Amazwi South African Museum Of Literature

Dates: 3 July, 10:00; 4 July, 16:30; 5 July, 14:00

Preview

Aphiwe Ngowapi

“This year’s version of Ingcambu is a complete evolution of the original. Everything has been reimagined—from the script and scenes to the music, costume design, and direction,” said Siphosethu Mvubu and Simamkele Xako, who make up the B-Fabbs. The production, Ingcambu: Mental Health Awareness first premiered at the National Arts Festival’s 50th anniversary in 2024. “It’s not a continuation—it’s a powerful new perspective,” said the B-FABBS duo.

Ingcambu Vol2: Mental Health Awareness, is a dance show exploring men’s mental health issues, which are often not discussed. It combines various dance styles, including contemporary, Hip-Hop, Afro Fusion, and Pantsula, with spoken words to portray masculinity, vulnerability, and healing in a raw, honest, and very human way.

In an interview with the B-FABBS, I asked them; What is different about this year’s show? Since you showcased Ingcambu last year?

They answered, “While last year’s production laid the foundation by exploring men’s mental health in a broader sense, this year we delve much deeper by focusing on two central characters who are close friends, each battling mental health challenges in their own unique way. Their intertwined journeys allow the audience to witness contrasting coping mechanisms, emotional breakdowns, and ultimately, different paths to healing. The narrative is more intimate, the choreography more layered, and the emotional resonance far more intense,” they said.

When asked if the story is based on the real life of the dancers or the writer, the two confirmed that the story was about two imaginary characters.

“The narrative follows two imagined characters, Bulelani and Jabu, whose journeys reflect some of the real emotional and psychological struggles many men face in today’s society. While inspired by real-world issues, the story itself is not based on the personal lives of the dancers or the writer,” they said.

The cast includes Siphosethu ‘Sethoxy’ Mvubu, who plays Jabulani ‘Jayboo’ Hlophe, Simamkele ‘Crankydy’ Xako, who plays Bulelani Mqolombha, and Mbulelo ‘Djembe52’ Mriba who is the music composer of the production.

Catch Ingcambu Vol2: Mental Health Awareness at the Amazwi South African Museum Of Literature from 3 July until 5 July 2025.