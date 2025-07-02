Maskandi legend Saba Mbixane honoured with renaming of music festival

SABA MBIXANE MUSIC FESTIVAL, Arts & Culture

Venue: Olive Schreiner

By Sinesipho Habana

Legendary maskandi musician Saba Mbixane who died tragically in a motorbike accident more than a decade ago was remembered at the National Art Festival 2025.

The former Umhlobo Wenene Radio presenter who was 54 at the time of his death on 24 February 2015 was honoured and celebrated by NAF co- hosts, the Eastern Cape department of sport, recreation, arts and culture decided to rename the annual Maskandi Music Festival in memory of the Mount Frere born Mbixane.

The event, held at the National Settlers Monument a week into the festival, saw the venue filled with excitement as many attendees, which included the Mbixane family – rejoiced at the legacy of music the traditional artist left behind.

This marked a special moment for the Maskandi community, celebrating the life and legacy of one of their own, a beloved figure in the Eastern Cape music scene.

Guests gathered, creating an atmosphere buzzing with excitement. The festival not only honoured Mbixane’s contribution to the industry but also united people across the industry. Among those present was Mbixane’s younger brother, Siyabulela. In an interview with Cue, he expressed the pride his family felt about the Maskandi Festival, which has now been renamed after his elder brother. “We feel very honored because now we feel that it’s the beginning of the unveiling of the legacy of uTata uSaba,” he said. His words reflected the deep connection the family has to Mbixane’s memory and the hope that his name will continue to resonate in the hearts of many. “This has also been like a revival for traditional music and it has been a great reminder for us to keep uplifting our tradition and culture,” he said.

Provincial DSRAC MEC Sibulele Ngongo said the festival would be a stepping stone for many other upcoming artists like Mbixane, emphasising the importance of such festivals was to nurture local talent. “Music is a universal language that unites us all and through such platforms and festivals there will be great opportunities for us to see artists that will continue what Mbixane started, making traditional music fashionable, telling our peoples stories through music.”

“Everyone was reminded of the rich cultural heritage that Saba helped to promote,” she said.

The beautiful sounds of music filled the space, celebrating not just Saba’s legacy but also the vibrant spirit of the community.