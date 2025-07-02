“Is this the end of the festival?”

By Nicole Palmer

When festival-goers were asked how they felt about this, many of the responses were the same: “Bring back the old festival!”.

The Village Green craft market is a festival destination loved by many. The food stalls, the face paint, the shopping and the crafts all attract many. Over the years, the craft market has hosted noticeably fewer stalls.

Some stalls have been part of the festival since 1994, drawn back year after year by the rich mix of people, cultures, and creative expression. People miss the street performers who did their own thing at the festival. “ I don’t know if it’s the reason that keeps me coming back anymore, but the whole town was so full that you could hardly move, there were crowds and crowds of people,” said Matthew Listerzz.

People want to see the random things.

Hein Burger, the owner of Wild Weird Wonderful Succulents, shared a bit of his journey with us: “I started coming to the festival when it was at Rhodes. I was only fourteen at the time, but my gran passed away, and she used to do this stall, and then I had to solo it out, and that was quite a nice evolution for stalls.”

The festival carries a theme of the same roots to a new rhythm.

CEO of the National Arts Festival, Monica Newton, said rising operational costs caused a more compact version of the Village Green and scaling down has been a strategic decision to ensure sustainability while maintaining a vibrant atmosphere.

Many hearts are left shattered as the forever-famous beer tent is not a part of the Festival this year. “I’ve been here in Grahamstown now, I’m thirty-one years old, I was born here…for thirty-one years I have seen this festival in and out, now as a working adult I need to get tipsy to buy the same things that I bought last year. It’s boring now for me, there’s no point. The festival was bigger than it is now, and the beer tent was generally the hype,” said Lee-Anne Cook.

As long as alcohol sales remain prohibited on school premises, Newton says they are exploring other options for the beer tent’s location next year.