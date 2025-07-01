‘Who’s driving the car?’

Love Me, Feed Me, Never Leave Me: Comedy

Venue: Masonic Front

Next Performance: Tuesday 1 July 20:00

Review

By Tanya Maswaure

Love me, Feed me, Never Leave me is a theatre production for the practical, the saucy, and those who wear their hearts on their sleeves. The four brilliant artists effortlessly present the complexities of dating in our time as they swing from one scenario to another.

This is a bit like watching a typical exciting rom-com with the traditional characters and predictable lines; the feeling of weaving in and out of emotions as you attempt to grapple with the complex dynamics of the characters, as well as the corny lines that will still make you cry while cringing.

The hilarious and gripping writing allows the actors to relate intimately with the audience as they narrate different awkward, exciting, and often not-so-glamorous drama that lies within dating. From early high-school crushes, meet-cutes, and the difficult conversations that come with ‘adulting’, the cast leaves no stone unturned.

One moment, the audience is roaring with laughter at a relatable duo complaining about their ‘situationships’, then the next, you can feel the cold breeze in the air as everyone leans forward almost in an attempt to embrace the actor while they narrate their heartfelt monologue.

It is difficult to leave a show with questions, and yet the show opens up one’s mind to really look within and try to figure out, ‘who is driving the car?’

Speaking with fellow attendees after the show, it was clear there was no one true answer, and everyone had different highlights on the show. What was consistent was the general shock at how real, crazy and relatable dating and romance are for everyone, and no one shows it better than the cast of Love Me, Feed Me, Never Leave Me.

A hopeless romantic’s dream show, a broken heart’s empathetic response, and a lost soul’s reality check– Love me, Feed me, Never Leave me is for all those who journey in this wild, wild west, we call the dating world!