    Tuesday, July 1
    Emergency & Well-being

    Makhandans grieve with fire victim’s family

    Luvuyo MjekulaBy Updated:No Comments2 Mins Read
    On Monday this week, Makhanda religious leaders and community members gathered at the Tantyi home of a 75-year-old resident who died in a fire at his home in L Street on Friday last week. Photo: Supplied
    On Monday this week, Makhanda religious leaders and community members gathered at the Tantyi home of a 75-year-old resident who died in a fire at his home in L Street on Friday last week. Photo: Supplied
    By Luvuyo Mjekula
    Makhanda religious leaders and other community members on Monday held a prayer session at the home of a 75-year-old L Street resident who died in a fire on Friday, 27 June.
    Archbishop Nkosinathi Ngesi had, on behalf of the Makhanda Concerned Residents (MCR) urged community members to gather at the home of Mrhodes Nondlwana to “pass our condolences and prayers during this difficult period”.
    The damage caused by the fire that took the life of an elderly L Street resident on Friday last week. Photo: Supplied
    According to Ngesi, Nondlwana was “trapped in a fire and died in those flames. Unfortunately the neighbours could not assist because they had no water.”
    Police spokesperson, Captain Marius McCarthy, said at about 10:40am on Friday, Nondlwana’s family saw smoke coming from the house. The local fire department was summoned and firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze.
    Residents of Makhanda at the Nondlwana family home to send their condolences. Photo: Supplied
    However, upon searching the remains of the house, Nondlwana’s body was discovered and he was declared dead on the scene. An inquest docket was opened and the investigation continues.
    The tragic incident has shocked the community of Makhanda.
    Community members in the home of the elderly resident in L Street. Photo: Supplied

    Comments are closed.