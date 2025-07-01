Makhandans grieve with fire victim’s family

By Luvuyo Mjekula

Makhanda religious leaders and other community members on Monday held a prayer session at the home of a 75-year-old L Street resident who died in a fire on Friday, 27 June.

Archbishop Nkosinathi Ngesi had, on behalf of the Makhanda Concerned Residents (MCR) urged community members to gather at the home of Mrhodes Nondlwana to “ pass our condolences and prayers during this difficult period”.

According to Ngesi, Nondlwana was “trapped in a fire and died in those flames. Unfortunately the neighbours could not assist because they had no water.”

Police spokesperson, Captain Marius McCarthy, said at about 10:40am on Friday, Nondlwana’s family saw smoke coming from the house. The local fire department was summoned and firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze.

However, upon searching the remains of the house, Nondlwana’s body was discovered and he was declared dead on the scene. An inquest docket was opened and the investigation continues.