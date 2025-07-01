    Wednesday, July 2
    33 years strong

    National Youth Jazz Festival puts schools centre stage
    Venue: Diocesan School for Girls
    By Sinesipho Habana

    The National Youth Jazz Festival, hosted at the Diocesan School for Girls in Makhanda, recently opened its doors for another year of musical exploration. With a rich history spanning 33 years, the Jazz Festival continues to evolve, fostering the next generation of musicians.

    This year, the Festival places a significant focus on student involvement, shifting from numerous international acts to providing high school bands a platform. The director of the National Youth Jazz Festival (NYJF) Alan Webster  said, “Now you can see these are high school bands getting a chance, this is the best shopping place for universities.” This highlights the Festival’s commitment to nurturing local talent.

    The director of the National Youth Jazz Festival (NYJF) Alan Webster, Photo: Sinesipho Habana

    The DaniMali Project: Opening the Festival

    The Festival kicked off with a vibrant performance by The DaniMali Project, established in 2016 by saxophonist Nhlanhla Daniel Mahlangu. The project aims to serve as a platform for artistic exchange and cultural expression, drawing inspiration from indigenous African values, particularly ubuntu. Mahlangu, mentored by Jesse Mogale and a graduate of the Manhattan School of Music, seeks to reflect South Africa’s national values rooted in the Constitution and Freedom Charter.

    Michael Lefa Nkuna playing trumpet, Photo: Sinesipho Habana

    The ensemble includes:
    Nhlanhla Mahlangu (saxophone), Rorisang Sechele (voice), Michael Lefa Nkuna (trumpet), Keenan Ahrends (guitar), Zibusiso Makhathini (piano), Nhlanhla Radebe (bass), Sphiwe Shiburi (drums)

    Rorisang Sechele (voice), Photo: Sinesipho Habana

    With activities scheduled from morning until night, Webster noted, “What you’ve got is 16 hours a day of jazz. How can you not be inspired?” This immersive experience includes workshops, performances, and jam sessions.

    The National Youth Jazz Festival stands as a beacon of creativity in the South African jazz scene. By prioritising student involvement and cultural reflection, the Festival inspires future generations of musicians. As Webster stated, “It’s about networking, and catalysing for high school students.” This vibrant community, hosted at the Diocesan School for Girls, paves the way for a brighter future in jazz.

     

