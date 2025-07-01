33 years strong

National Youth Jazz Festival, Jazz

Venue: Diocesan School for Girls

Interview

By Sinesipho Habana

The National Youth Jazz Festival, hosted at the Diocesan School for Girls in Makhanda, recently opened its doors for another year of musical exploration. With a rich history spanning 33 years, the Jazz Festival continues to evolve, fostering the next generation of musicians.

This year, the Festival places a significant focus on student involvement, shifting from numerous international acts to providing high school bands a platform. The director of the National Youth Jazz Festival (NYJF) Alan Webster said, “Now you can see these are high school bands getting a chance, this is the best shopping place for universities.” This highlights the Festival’s commitment to nurturing local talent.

The DaniMali Project: Opening the Festival

The Festival kicked off with a vibrant performance by The DaniMali Project, established in 2016 by saxophonist Nhlanhla Daniel Mahlangu. The project aims to serve as a platform for artistic exchange and cultural expression, drawing inspiration from indigenous African values, particularly ubuntu. Mahlangu, mentored by Jesse Mogale and a graduate of the Manhattan School of Music, seeks to reflect South Africa’s national values rooted in the Constitution and Freedom Charter.

The ensemble includes:

Nhlanhla Mahlangu (saxophone), Rorisang Sechele (voice), Michael Lefa Nkuna (trumpet), Keenan Ahrends (guitar), Zibusiso Makhathini (piano), Nhlanhla Radebe (bass), Sphiwe Shiburi (drums)

With activities scheduled from morning until night, Webster noted, “What you’ve got is 16 hours a day of jazz. How can you not be inspired?” This immersive experience includes workshops, performances, and jam sessions.

The National Youth Jazz Festival stands as a beacon of creativity in the South African jazz scene. By prioritising student involvement and cultural reflection, the Festival inspires future generations of musicians. As Webster stated, “It’s about networking, and catalysing for high school students.” This vibrant community, hosted at the Diocesan School for Girls, paves the way for a brighter future in jazz.