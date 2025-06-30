You either laugh or you cry

Kompoun, Theatre

Venue: Great Hall

Next Screening: Tuesday, July 1, 12:00

Review

By Nicole Palmer

Most of us know the metaphor, “blood is thicker than water”. For the McKinney family tree, this statement is not true.

This family treats tension like it is tradition. Played by two performers, Melissa De Vries-Joseph (as Nadia) and Angelo Bergh (as Xavier), Kompoun tells the story of many South African families. This play does not beat around the bush; it addresses real-life issues in a funny and relatable way. Told entirely in Afrikaans, the play pulls in its audience through an experience of language and memory.

It was the norm for our grandparents to have many children. I have seen it in my own family. Till this day, I have to hear about my mom growing up in a home with six other siblings and their children. I guess that it’s because our grandparents didn’t have Netflix, so they had children. The McKinney family is similar, with the matriarch of the family coming in with a staggering number of seven children and twelve grandchildren.

Xavier and Nadia tell us the story of their family, each taking turns to play the role of a different family member, embodying their roles with remarkable precision. The play explores young marriage, violence, rape, suicide and drug abuse—heartwrenching topics. But the story was told with beautifully dark humour. You know how they say, “It’s either you laugh or you cry”? This community certainly chose to laugh about their problems.

In the Coloured community, we all know the stereotype of the aunty who stands on her stoep in her pink gown, slippers, a cup of tea in hand and minding everyone’s business but her own. That’s the energy that this play reminded me of, and the play hooked the audience with these stereotypical moments.

The actors were not just there to tell us a story. They were also engaging with the crowd, greeting them with the familiar, “Howzit mybruh”.

They received a standing ovation. Every clap was a testament to their brilliance. If you have a wild imagination and you would like to share an imaginary packet of Nik Naks with a crowd that feels like family at the end of the show, then this play is undoubtedly for you.