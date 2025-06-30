Frustration as Makana LFA league winners remain unknown

By Chris Totobela

Football coaches in Makhanda are up in arms as the delay in announcing Makana LFA league champions drags on.

It has been more than a month since Riebeek City and Rhodes University played the first leg of a two-legged championship play-off in Makhanda. City won that encounter 3-0, but failed to avail a full team for the second leg, resulting in a walkover awarded to Rhodes University.

However, instead of resolving the matter on the day, LFA administrators reportedly left with the trophy, leaving players and coaches bemused.

Riebeek City’s head coach, Luthando Peter, confirmed this. He said on the final day of the championship play-offs, a walkover was awarded to Rhodes University after a full City squad failed to pitch for the game. Peter said while they accepted the walkover, as a team they believed they were still the winners, having beaten Rhodes 3-0 in the first leg.

“We accept that as we still won on aggregate. [But] instead of crowning us champions, they walked away with the trophy without any explanation and we were left on the field not knowing what to do. We are still waiting for them to officially crown us as champions. Our players and fans are dying of suspense as we don’t know if we are promoted to the regional league or not. We have been waiting for so long without any communication from the authorities.”

Peter said the saga has left them disappointed. “We are frustrated and disappointed as well at how this whole matter has been handled. I’m not sure why the executive committee is taking so long to conclude this matter as the rules are clear on this and need to be guided by them, not unless they have their own agenda that we are not aware of. They know the South African Football Association (Safa) uniform rules and need to apply them.”

Grocott’s Mail recently spoke to other coaches affected by the controversy.

Rhodes University’s head coach, Thembelani “Bravo” Mzalazala, blamed lack of leadership in local football. “This has been the most frustrating period for our technical team, management and especially our players who have done extremely well this season. I feel for them because this is what they have been working for but were denied an opportunity to compete fairly on the playing field.

“We lost the first leg fair and square and we were ready to go out there and reverse the results in the second leg, but our opponents decided to pull a stunt on the day, which according to me has tarnished the image of Makhanda football and deserves severe punishment. Our executive committee has taken over four weeks to decide on this issue and up to now they are still struggling to decide. If they don’t know what to do, they should seek advice from the upper structures of football.”

Mzalazala said the lengthy delays in resolving the dispute raised eyebrows. “This is simple. They must either announce Riebeek City as champions, if they want to, or expel them from the league for what they have done to local football. I have always complained about the lack of leadership in our football and this is a clear example of that. There is a lot happening behind the scenes and there are also voice notes that are circulating and that is not good for local football. Let them be brave and come with a decision sooner than later,” he said.

A number of football personalities also shared their opinions on the issue. Makana Tigers’ chairman, Thandisizwe Matebese, called the saga a disgrace. “It does not paint a good image of our football when we have to wait this long to know who has won the league. This shows the type of leaders we have in our football. We deserve as affiliates to be informed as to why the decision has not been made yet.”

Black Stars’ chairman, Andile Mpulani, echoed the same sentiments. “This is completely wrong and we at least deserve to know our league champions and even why that announcement has not been made. They are very quick when in other things but in this important matter they are dragging their feet.”

Sophia Stars’ chairman also called for the authorities to respect their affiliates and conclude the matter. “It is very sad for us to wait this long to know who our champions are and I feel for both teams that are waiting for this decision.”

Rhodes University’s sport administrator and Maru FC coach, Siya Dumiso, declined to comment on the matter but told Grocott’s Mail he was waiting in suspense.

When this writer contacted Makana LFA secretary Akhona Heshu for a response, he referred him to chairman, Afika Adam. “Please talk to Mr Adam about this as he is the one dealing with it.”

Adam said they were dealing with the matter and an announcement might be made soon.

When he was contacted last month, Adam had made the following statement: “The matter is still on our desk and we are still busy with it and we will make an announcement soon, but all I can tell you is that we will have a league champion for this season.”