Dancing into the past

Lase Senqu (Orange River), Theatre

Venue: Amazwi South African Museum of Literature

By Aryn Guiney

The venue for this Fringe Theatre performance is the Amazwi South African Museum of Literature. The richness of the centre itself, along with its architecture, is a bonus addition to seeing this show.

The programme doesn’t stipulate that the dialogue is solely in a mixture of Zulu, Nguni, and Sotho-Tswana. Perhaps bear that in mind, and along with that, consider that one of the wonders of theatre is that it can transcend language.

Igazi Lase Senqu’s dance and music, performed by the Pioneers Art Movement, invite the viewer to travel back in time to the early 1800s, offering a window into the life of Bantu civilisations past. Written, directed and choreographed by Malibongwe Gqetywa, the amaHlubi, BaSotho, BaTlokoa, BaPhuthi and amaXhosa tribes’ battles and woes are depicted during the period in which the Western world was beginning to infiltrate their existence.

A post-show theatregoer said that she had enjoyed learning more about that period in the country’s background and the appealing way in which the tale included comedy and storytelling within the history.

While this reviewer’s language limitations hampered understanding of some of the nuances, it was evident that the audience in the almost full house was enthralled. Even those seated together in our less-than-multilingual group (including a teenager) were entertained and engaged by the spirited performers and choreography.