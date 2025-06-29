When the lights dimmed, so did our comfort zones

Unmasking the Monster Within, Theatre

Venue: City Hall

Next performance: Monday 30 June 12:00

Review

By Nomfundo Mbatha

From the moment the stage lit up at City Hall, it was clear this was not just another play. Brought to life by passionate and bold theatre-makers from the University of Venda, the production took the audience on a deep emotional dive into the hidden corners of the human psyche. This wasn’t surface-level drama; it was raw, fearless and painfully honest.

Crafted by the brilliant minds of Mpho Mutsharini, Lugisani Musiye, Khakhu Mulaifa, and Malokisa Thendo, the play unpacks the inner struggles and buried truths we so often keep locked away. Each scene pulled us further into the tension between light and dark, good and evil, truth and illusion.

The performances were magnetic. With powerful delivery, striking visuals, and moments of haunting silence, the cast invited us to confront our shadows. It did not feel like they were just performing; it felt like they were exposing something universal, something we all carry. And while the tone was dark, the message was anything but hopeless. Fleeting moments of redemption and soft vulnerability reminded us that no matter how heavy our demons feel, we are never beyond healing.

What stood out most was how personal the experience became. This was not just a play; it was a mirror. While the performers used music and dance to escape from inner demons, it left the theatre feeling shaken but awake, as if I had looked at a part of myself that I usually avoid. From the demons faced by school kids to mine workers, the cast unmasked the evil spirit with just dancing.

This unforgettable showcase by the University of Venda proves that young South African voices are not just relevant – they are necessary. If you’re ready to be moved, challenged, and changed, do not miss a chance to witness this powerful work.