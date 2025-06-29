Tragic week as three die in separate incidents in Makhanda

By Luvuyo Mjekula

Three people were killed in separate incidents in two days in Makhanda last week.

In one incident, a 75-year-old woman died in a fire in L Street on Friday, 27 June.

Police spokesperson, Captain Marius McCarthy, said at about 10:40am, the family of the deceased saw smoke coming from her house. The local fire department was summoned and firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze.

However, upon searching the remains of the house, “the body of the 75-year-old female was discovered and declared dead on the scene by EMS”, McCarthy said.

An inquest docket was opened and the investigation continues.

Later on Friday, a pedestrian was reportedly killed after a vehicle crashed into him on the sidewalk at the corner of Chapel and McDonald streets. Police have opened a culpable homicide case.

“It is alleged that at about 2pm, the deceased was on the sidewalk when the driver of a bakkie drove onto the sidewalk. It is further alleged that the bakkie collided with a lamp post and then bumped the deceased. The deceased had severe head injuries and was declared dead on the scene by EMS,” McCarthy confirmed.

He was identified as 30-year-old Lushandre Kirkwood.

Police are still investigating.

Meanwhile, Joza police are investigating a murder case after an adult man’s body was discovered in Extension 4 on Thursday, 26 June.

McCarthy said police attended the crime scene and on arrival, a family member of the deceased pointed out his lifeless body lying on the ground.

“It is alleged that an unknown suspect came to the victim’s house enquiring about his jacket. The victim then went out with this suspect and about an hour later, his family was informed that the deceased is lying in the street bleeding from his neck. The deceased was declared dead on the scene by EMS,” said McCarthy.

The deceased was identified as Luyanda Ngqoyiya.

Police are investigating the case and no arrests have been made.