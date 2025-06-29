Public talk: Reshaping Afrikan narratives

Reshaping Afrikan Narratives: strategies for collective Afrikan heritage and storytelling, Public Talk

Venue: Dakawa

Dates: 28 June 2025

Review

Aphiwe Ngowapi

Thrive Afrika, the Dakawa Arts Centre, and the Albany History Museum collaborated with the Eastern Cape Department of Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture (ECDSRAC) to jointly develop spaces for storytelling, discussion, and creative expression.

The talk was facilitated by Gcobisa Zomelele, an artist, historian, writer, and Head Curator at the Albany Museum’s History Department, and included four other speakers. These speakers were: Loyiso Soci, a cultural officer at the ECDSRAC; Zanele Lebaka-Tshabalala, an award-winning documentary photographer, internationally exhibiting artist, and Afroteller from Aliwal North; Sinesipho Nkqwiliso, a multi-award-winning fashion designer and director at Sine NKQ with over a decade of experience in fashion design and installations; and Tonderai Chiyindiko, a creative industries researcher, consultant, and speaker, business of the arts facilitator, university lecturer, and cultural events producer with over 15 years of experience in the cultural and creative Industry.

“It is very important that we first own the narrative,” said Zomelele.

The artists learned about Afrotellers, a pan-African storytelling movement and conference that aims to redefine who tells Africa’s stories and how these stories shape the future. They have hubs in eight African countries, and as a hub, they share opportunities, collaborate, organise meet-ups and capacity-building workshops.

After a successful first event in 2024, which gathered over 130 storytellers, artists, researchers, and organisers from across Africa, Afrotellers is growing. It is evolving from a conference into a movement, supported by local hubs in various African countries and a shared belief that Africans should control their narratives.

The talk encouraged artists to reshape African narratives by creating stories they are passionate about and that preserve African heritage and culture. African stories are unique and should be told by Africans because no one else can tell them better. The panel shared real-life examples of their work and how artists can create their own stories using their craft.

“Adults must educate the youth about their culture through storytelling,” said Nkqwiliso.

“For you to master your craft, you need to be passionate about what you do,” said Soci. Creatives were advised to join the Afrotellers WhatsApp group as part of the community.