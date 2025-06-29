Just an ordinary day on The Island

The Island, Theatre

Venue: St Andrew’s Hall

Review

By Nomfundo Mbatha and Luvuyo Mjekula

Laughter hit the Drill Hall at St Andrew’s as the powerful apartheid-era drama The Island unfolded before an eager audience. Written by South African theatre legends Athol Fugard, John Kani, and Winston Ntshona, the play is set in a Robben Island prison cell. It follows two political prisoners, one close to release after a successful appeal and the other facing a longer sentence. Together, they rehearse Antigone by Sophocles, transforming their harsh cell into a makeshift stage and their pain into power.

With nothing more than a bucket, a few folded blankets, and sharp banging metal sounds, actors Anele Penny and Fiks Mahola masterfully carried the performance. Penny portrayed Antigone, defying authority to bury her brother, while Mahola played Creon, the state power enforcing punishment. These roles parallel the real lives of the prisoners, challenging the system that imprisoned them for acts of conscience.

The play, told with raw emotion and bursts of humour, was a rollercoaster of laughter and deep reflection. The actors’ quick wit had the audience roaring when they teased each other about the notorious prison warder, Hodoshe. Yet, just as swiftly, the mood would shift, especially during an emotional moment when one inmate realised his friend would soon be gone, leaving him to face the cruel system alone.

We were moved not just by the story, but by how relevant it remains. The Island reminds us that resistance and standing up for justice are not just historical actions but also choices we still face today. The bilingual delivery, switching between English and isiXhosa, added authenticity and connection, while a spattering of swear words made the performance feel real and raw.

For 65 minutes, the audience was completely immersed, proving the timeless power of storytelling. The Island deserves three shining stars for its courage, emotional depth, and lasting message: the fight for dignity and identity never ends, and our young generation still has a part to play.