Is R10 fair to enter the fair?

Vox pops

Fiddler’s Green

Words: Sindisiwe Tshona

Photos: Siyamthanda Mnyiwana

In recent years, Fiddler’s Green has swelled with eager crowds of young thrill-seekers lining up for the rides and games, especially on weekends. However, when Cue reporters visited the Fiddler’s Green on Sunday, it was very quiet. Could this be because of the new R10 entrance fee for attendees above a certain age, which goes to charity? Or are people awaiting month-end payday? What do festival-goers think?

“Fiddlers Green usually gets crowded, but not on Sunday. Most local people are waiting for their pay and children’s grant, which they will receive at the end of the month. The attendance may have decreased due to the entrance fee. I do not understand why we have to pay to access the rides while still having to purchase tokens.” Siyamthanda Mnyiwana (Cue reporter).

”Strange! I thought that we were just going to walk in because we are already going to pay for the games. I thought that we were just paying to buy tokens, but then R10? Maybe they shouldn’t have put it there, because I feel like most people want to come here. I feel like this place would be more crowded if they didn’t do that.” Sheldon Nelson.

” I feel it’s safer like this for everyone because now no one is storming in and there’s no theft going on here, so everyone feels safe.” Shanelle Boesak.

“I don’t really have an issue with it. The more people that can benefit, the better. I do concern myself that it might limit the people who have only got a bit of cash to ride on the rides. And so, it might limit their enjoyment. So that would be the problem. Diana Hornby.

“I think it’s a great idea because I don’t see any problems or difficulties in paying R10.” Asemahle Mtya

“ I think it’s a great idea because it’s a fundraiser and it might be able to help poor children.” Linamandla Klaas