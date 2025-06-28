Strangers’ Tears forces you to care about what matters most

Strangers’ Tears – Cry, My Beloved Africa, Theatre Venue: City Hall Next performance: 29 June 17:30

By Gcina Ntsaluba

Some shows entertain. Others challenge. Strangers’ Tears – Cry, My Beloved Africa does something harder: it forces you to care.

This multi-disciplinary production at the National Arts Festival combines poetry, music, dance, and drama to tackle South Africa’s most pressing social issues. Gender-based violence, racism, xenophobia, and systemic injustice aren’t just discussed here—they’re felt, witnessed, and confronted head-on.

The performers don’t hold back. Their delivery feels genuine, like they’re sharing personal stories rather than performing scripted roles. The poetry cuts deep, the music amplifies emotion, and the dance sequences express what words cannot. Everything works together to create something powerful and immediate.

The production’s strength lies in showing how different forms of oppression connect. It doesn’t present simple solutions or easy answers. Instead, it asks difficult questions about how communities can turn on each other, how victims can become perpetrators, and how cycles of violence continue.

This isn’t comfortable viewing. The show demands attention and refuses to let audiences sit back passively. You’re not watching from a distance—you’re being asked to witness, to understand, and ultimately to care about people whose voices are often ignored.

The section on xenophobia is particularly effective, showing how marginalised communities sometimes exclude others who are different. It’s honest about uncomfortable realities without being preachy.

Strangers’ Tears succeeds because it treats serious issues seriously. This is theatre with purpose, art that wants to change minds and open hearts. In a festival full of entertainment options, this production stands out for tackling subjects that matter. It’s not always easy to watch, but it’s important. The kind of theatre that reminds you why art exists in the first place.

Bottom line: Essential viewing for anyone who believes theatre can be more than entertainment.