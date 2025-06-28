Restoring shattered pieces

Bakumnka Bonke, Theatre

Venue: Grahamstown City Hall

Next performance: Friday 27 June 14:30

By Andile Mbesa

What happens to a society when Ubuntu and compassion are abandoned? This haunting question is at the heart of Bakumnka Bonke – an individual focus that translates to “when no one is there.” This four-day theatrical production, presented by Ubuhlanti Bengcinga, confronts the realities of pupils affected by gender-based violence (GBV) in South Africa. It offers a holistic narrative that gives the audience, both male and female, the agency to re-assess their own roles in this societal crisis.

Under the visionary direction of Ayanda Fana, founder of the Ubuhlanti Bengcinga company, the production promises to be an ambitious, confrontational, and thought-provoking experience that seeks to patch the scars that continue to immobilise society.

Using a powerful blend of physical gestures, movement, realism, music, monologues, and metaphorical dialogue, the production gives voice to the unspoken. It allows women to articulate the pain of abuse and the chilling thought of “Am I next?” while also exploring the prevalent male feeling of being excluded from the conversation.

The production exceeds expectations of what pain and trauma should look like on stage. Director and writer Ayanda Fana believes that when it comes to portraying genuine emotion, “actors cheat.” For this reason, the cast includes individuals who have been personally affected by GBV, lending a raw, undeniable authenticity to the performance. The story also touches on prominently reported instances, like the case of young Cwecwe, questioning the lasting psychological effects of such events. This approach makes the performance feel intensely alive, allowing the audience to immerse themselves completely in the story and its vital message.

Rather than focusing solely on the female perspective, Bakumnka Bonke carefully dissects the concept of gender within GBV, ensuring the male perspective is included. This balanced approach allows the production to present compelling and practical solutions to the audience.

Prepare for a rollercoaster of emotions. This production is at once entertainment, a potential trigger, a tool for transformation, and an educational experience. Its thematic importance in our society cannot be overstated.

Ayanda Fana, writer and director of Bakumnka Bonke. Photo: Andile Mbesa