Inspiring hope for a better future

Listen and Hear, Theatre

Venue: Rehearsal Room

Next Performance: Sunday 29 June 20:00

Interview

By Sinesipho Habana

The debut performance of Listen and Hear at the National Arts Festival, produced by Dr Rostislava Pashkevitch- Ngobeni was performed by the Postgraduate students of Tshwane University of Technology. This impressive production dives deep into the harsh realities of poverty while celebrating the indomitable spirit of hope embodied by a young girl named Toro. Set against the vibrant yet challenging backdrop of Cape Town’s Langa township, the show portrays the struggles faced by excluded communities.

At the heart of the narrative is Toro, portrayed by Rorisang Sechele. Her journey resonates with the aspirations and dreams of many young individuals. Despite overwhelming odds, Toro longs to emulate her idol, Brenda Fassie, symbolising the enduring hope within those who face adversity. Rorisang’s delicate performance captures Toro’s internal conflicts and exposure, making her portrayal both challenging and deeply rewarding.

The production adopts a multidisciplinary approach, weaving together music and performance to create a rich tapestry of storytelling. The collaboration of cast members fosters a dynamic learning environment as artists share skills and insights, enhancing their performances. Lungile Luswazi who played Joffery and the Politician and is also the Music Director said, “As a group, we’re able to learn from each other. Art is multifaceted, and it’s important that we grow together.”

The themes of social justice and awareness resonate throughout the show. “South Africans need to listen to each other’s stories,” said Luswazi, highlighting the message of the title and the importance of empathy and understanding in addressing social issues.

Moreover, the production confronts broader societal issues, including the promises made by leaders and the often painful reality of unfulfilled commitments. Multitalented Thato Kgatla who is also one of the script writers, and an actor said, “We are very ignorant. Everyone is minding their own business,” and urged audiences to engage more actively with the struggles faced by their neighbours.

As the cast prepares for their upcoming performances, they are not merely presenting a show; they are igniting vital conversations about pressing social issues and inspiring hope for a better future. Listen and Hear stands as a testament to the transformative power of storytelling in fostering empathy and driving social change, leaving audiences with a call to action that resonates well beyond the stage.

Listen and Hear proves to be more than just a performance: it is a compelling call to action, urging audiences to listen, hear, and ultimately engage with the realities faced by those in need. The production promises to leave a lasting impact, inspiring both reflection and dialogue.