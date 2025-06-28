Finds at the Village Green

By Siyamthanda Mnyiwana

Are you a cultural person who likes traditional attire? Well, if you are at Village Green you are covered. At the Chris Hani district stall in the Eastern Cape craft tent, you will find umbhaco embellished with colourful beads and black braid, as well as beaded shoes and earrings. “I have been selling at the NAF for six years now,” said crafter Yolanda Lelu who also works for the Chris Hani district.

Shopping makes you hungry. So head to Rob’s kitchen where Johan Stadler has been working for five years. “Lamb roll is our popular dish,” he said, and their busiest times are the breakfast rush and lunch time. Prices range from as little as R25 for a coffee or an egg roll. As the cold moves in, Kaiser Kartoffel has got you covered with hot beverages and their legendary plates of tasty potato. Masixole Kralo, a first-time worker for the kitchen as a barista, said he is “really looking forward” to selling hot drinks to chilly people. Warm up with his cappuccino, cortado, hot chocolate and other beverages.

The NAF is also about creating memories with your loved ones. Artist Nelton Willemse, who draws using charcoal and paint, said, “I like drawing people doing activities.” You can take a picture with your family at the Festival and Willemse will turn it into a beautiful drawing. “I’ve been doing this for four years now. Last year wasn’t good at all in terms of sale. This year I am hoping for the best,” he said. Willemse is also facilitating training for youth interested in learning this creative work.