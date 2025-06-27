Security measures for the festival

By Kungawo Ralo and Maleruo Leponesa

For this year’s Festival, SAPS and the security companies are gearing up to keep festivalgoers safe and criminals at bay.

Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli has confirmed that SAPS is going to employ extra personnel from specialised units and deployed soldiers to assist local police officers. Nkohli advised residents and visitors to remain vigilant, secure their belongings and report any suspicious activity or people that they see.

Makhanda area manager for SMHART, Andre Terblanche has confirmed that the company will be a part of the National Arts Festival Emergency Operational Safety Group. They’ll be working closely with the police, have three cars constantly patrolling, and use the Festival productions programme to move between event venues and ensure coverage of possible hotspots.

They will be paying particular attention to card scammers and remote car jammers. Citizens are urged to help by reporting suspicious activities on monitored WhatsApp groups. He also advises that people protect themselves by not letting their cards out of their sight, reporting suspicious people or activity around ATM’s, double checking that car doors are locked before walking away and remaining aware of their surroundings at all times. “By working together, we can ensure a safe and enjoyable festival experience,” Terblanche added.