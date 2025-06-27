Rhythmic footwork, ululations, and harmony

The Eastern Cape Dance and Music Ensemble, Dance

Venue: PJ’s

Review

By Karabo Matalajoe

From the opening beat of the drums to the last dance, the Eastern Cape Dance and Music Ensemble was nothing short of an amazing performance. This production was organised by the Department of Arts and Culture, which comprised different generations of cast members, representing all the districts of the Eastern Cape, as they celebrate the indigenous music and dances of their diverse traditions.

The stage came to life as dancers were dressed in their different and bright traditional attire, which represented the Abathembu, Amabhaca, and Amampondo, the Khoi and Indian. Each piece was choreographed with passion by Mninawa Mangweni, whose vision ensured that cultural authenticity met contemporary stagecraft without compromise. Rhythmic footwork, ululations, and harmonic vocals filled the theatre, taking the audience through each piece of tradition and engaging them with the celebration of each culture.

Mninawa Mangweni, the producer of this beautiful performance said, “this year’s show was to honour and celebrate Mqhayi and his influence in Xhosa traditions and I’m proud to have been the one to work on this, because I didn’t grow up ezilalini but working on this made me learn a lot.”

The cast of the Eastern Cape Ensemble is composed of different praise poets, known as “imbongi’’ for the various cultures that set a beautiful ambience throughout the performance. One of the audience members said, “I have been attending the Festival over the years with my wife and kids, and we truly love it. Today I had to bring a guest, who is my sister visiting from America, to come get the full experience of the NAF, and this show represents it fully.”

A show like this is what keeps tradition going over the years, because it consists of generational cast members. This takes the teachings of traditions and the history of the different tribes in South Africa to new heights as people from within and outside the nation wish to learn more. The Eastern Cape Music and Dance Ensemble is not just an entertainment piece; it is also spiritual and educational for its audience.