A journey of identity and forgiveness

My Long Lost Father, Theatre

Venue: Rehearsal Room

Next Performance: Saturday 28 June 16:00

Interview

By Sinesipho Habana

Yesterday marked the highly-anticipated debut of My Long Lost Father at the 2025 National Arts Festival. It’s an emotional play that links a true story with imaginative narrative, delving into the complexities of identity, family, and the power of forgiveness. Produced by 25-year-old Malwande Menzile, this emotional narrative follows the journey of David, a young man who embarks on a quest to discover his roots after growing up without knowing his parents.

The play opens with David, played by Themba Khumalo, driven by haunting dreams of his half-sister, Nonzuzo, living in the rural village of Kwantu. These dreams compel him to seek out his biological father, Patrick, a miner from Welkom, and confront the circumstances that led to his abandonment. The story reflects the struggles of poverty and the impact of familial ties as David navigates a world filled with both welcome and rejection.

Menzile spoke about his own experience of growing up without a father, “This theme has been on my mind for a long time, fueling my vision to unlock the complexities of identity that came with such a profound absence.”

My Long Lost Father is not just a personal story, it resonates with universal themes of belonging and the search for identity. As David encounters various family members, including his father’s wife, Thandazile, who furiously opposes his return, audiences are invited to explore the depths of familial loyalty and the pains of betrayal. The play expertly captures the emotional turmoil of a son yearning for acceptance in a world that often feels hostile.

One of the most compelling aspects of the narrative is David’s journey toward forgiveness. Despite the betrayal he faces, the play ultimately conveys a message of hope and unity and finishes with a powerful revelation that challenges the characters’ perceptions of family and love.

My Long Lost Father promises to be an unforgettable theatrical experience. With its rich storytelling and deep emotional undercurrents, the play invites audiences to reflect on their own relationships and the complexities of family. This premiere is not just a celebration of theater; it’s a reminder of the enduring human spirit and the power of love and forgiveness in our lives.