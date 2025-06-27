Odd Man Out, Comedy

Venue: Graham Hotel

Nest performance: 28 June 11:30

By Gcina Ntsaluba

Stuart Taylor’s latest offering, Odd Man Out, is a delightfully uncomfortable mirror held up to the suburban middle-aged experience, and the reflection is both cringe-worthy and comedy gold. This Ovation Award-winning show demonstrates why Taylor has remained one of South Africa’s most enduring comedic voices for over two decades.

The performance

Taylor’s storytelling prowess shines as he navigates the treacherous waters of his 40s with the same self-deprecating charm that made Learner Husband a bestseller. His ability to transform personal awkwardness into universal comedy is nothing short of masterful. The show’s strength lies in its authentic portrayal of modern masculinity’s contradictions — from the teenage magician whose tricks made audiences vanish (literally) to the suburban dad wrestling with gym culture and posh school politics.

The narrative arc follows Taylor’s journey through various stages of “otherness”, each delivered with his signature blend of intelligent humour and razor-sharp observational comedy. His segments on parenting teenage boys while navigating the pretentious world of private schools are particularly brilliant, offering both parents and non-parents plenty to laugh about.

What works

Taylor’s greatest asset is his ability to make the mundane hilarious without ever feeling forced. His exploration of the “dad bod” phenomenon and gym culture awkwardness resonates with anyone who’s ever felt like they don’t quite fit in. The show’s pacing is excellent, with each anecdote building naturally into the next, creating a cohesive narrative about embracing one’s inherent awkwardness.

The “learner husband” material, while familiar territory, feels fresh in this context. His insights into the complexities of modern relationships and parenting are both honest and hilariously relatable. The magic-themed segments add a wonderful layer of nostalgia while cleverly threading through the show’s central theme of being perpetually out of place.

The verdict

Odd Man Out succeeds because it celebrates rather than mocks the experience of being different. Taylor’s two decades of experience are evident in every perfectly timed pause and expertly crafted callback. This isn’t just comedy — it’s a warm embrace for anyone who’s ever felt like they don’t quite belong.

The show reinforces why Taylor has earned his place as a founding member of the Cape Comedy Collective and why his work continues to resonate with audiences from Cape Town to Edinburgh. His ability to transform personal vulnerability into collective laughter is a rare gift, and Odd Man Out showcases it beautifully.

Stuart Taylor proves once again that being the odd one out isn’t just acceptable — it’s absolutely hilarious. This is comfort food comedy at its finest, served with a side of genuine insight and a generous helping of laughs.