    ‘Help us spread the warmth’

    In celebration of the upcoming birthday of the former president Nelson Mandela, Grahamstown Properties in partnership with NPO Food4Future Ithemba le kamva are collecting blankets to help underprivileged people to keep warm during winter.
    Ntombekhaya BUSUKU
    Grahamstown Properties pile of blankets. photo: Sinesipho Habana.

    By Busuku Ntombekhaya

    Grahamstown Properties has launched a campaign to collect blankets for the community of Makhanda. Challenging local businesses and residents to nominate people to come forward and lend a helping hand to make this initiative a success, they are committing to matching donations.

    “We have joined in with Food4Futures and we have combined with them to try and collect as many blankets as possible for Mandela Day. We are challenging other businesses to contribute, we have promised that we will give a blanket for every blanket that is donated so it’s a matching donation,” said Steve Birt.

    photo: Sinesipho Habana

    Mary Birt from Food4futures said they have already collected 80 blankets from Graeme College, and they have hopes of collecting more than 300 blankets from now until the distribution day. “We will distribute the blankets on the 29th of July, we always let it go past Mandela day because there are drips and drips of last minutes donations of blankets and bedding.”

    Steve Birt said the unbearable cold we have experienced was the reason for the blanket drive. Grahamstown Properties has managed to collect eleven blankets, and they have hopes of collecting more until Mandela Day, “We are going to accelerate our efforts and hopefully we will collect many blankets,” he said.

    photo: Sinesipho-Habana.

     

     

     

     

     

