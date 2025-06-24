    Friday, June 27
    Bhizana’s Ravens win ABC Motsepe championship in Makhanda

    Luvuyo Mjekula
    Ravens FC from Bhizana celebrate after winning the Safa Eastern Cape ABC Motsepe League championship at the Rhodes University fields this past weekend. Photo: Chris Totobela
    By Chris Totobela

    The Safa Eastern Cape ABC Motsepe League championship was decided on Sunday at the Rhodes University’s Great Field.

    Amavarara from Komani took on Ravens from Bhizana in a title decider as both teams came to this game as log leaders of their respective streams.

    A Ravens’ winger controls the ball in his team’s entertaining clash against Komani’s Amavarara FC. Photo: Chris Totobela

    Ravens survived an early scare from Amavarara but came back to take the lead in the early stages of the first half. It did not take long for them to double their lead as Amavarara’s defence was all over the place. Ravens took their two-goal lead into the break.

    Amavarara made a few substitutions but still conceded two more goals and they barely threatened Raven’s goal mouth. The referee blew the final whistle to take Amavarara out of their misery.

    It was an entertaining game and Makhanda’s football fans witnessed top class football.

    Ravens’ players in celebratory mood after winning the championship. Photo: Chris Totobela

    Ravens were crowned Eastern Cape champions and the Bhizana outfit will represent the province in the upcoming national championships, which will include winners from other provinces.

